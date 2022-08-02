Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $576.68 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

