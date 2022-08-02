REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 1,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

