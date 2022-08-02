Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Regions Financial worth $54,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after buying an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

