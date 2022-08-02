Repay (RPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,234. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

