Request (REQ) Price Up 16.5% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Request has a market cap of $133.11 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,014.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00128458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

