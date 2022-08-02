Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ATCO (ACO.X)

ATCO (TSE: ACO.X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

7/22/2022 – ATCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – ATCO had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

7/21/2022 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

ATCO Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.71. 97,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.