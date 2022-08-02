Reserve (RSV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,529.00

Reserve (RSV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $51,529.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
About Reserve
RSV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org.
Buying and Selling Reserve
