Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 270,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

