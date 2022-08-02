Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $3,562,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,243,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.