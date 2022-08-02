Retirement Group LLC Acquires 320 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

