Retirement Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

