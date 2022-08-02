Retirement Group LLC Has $199,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

