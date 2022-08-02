Retirement Group LLC Invests $307,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

GE stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

