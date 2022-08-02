Retirement Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $378,345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,217,000 after buying an additional 193,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

