Retirement Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

