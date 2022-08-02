Retirement Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

