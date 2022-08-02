Retirement Group LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $30.68.

