Retirement Group LLC Sells 32,304 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.