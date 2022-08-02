Retirement Group LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 308.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 88,242 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 151,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

