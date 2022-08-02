Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.20. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 885,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 261,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

