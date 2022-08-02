Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Increased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 3.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 331,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,550,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,502. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

