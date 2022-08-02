Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.