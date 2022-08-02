Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 78,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.52. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

