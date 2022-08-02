Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 7,162 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

