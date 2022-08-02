Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $435,380. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

