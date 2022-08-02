RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Announces GBX 18.50 Dividend

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
Shares of LON RCP opened at GBX 2,487.45 ($30.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,414.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,477.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. RIT Capital Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.84 ($27.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,787 ($34.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.88.
About RIT Capital Partners
Read More
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.