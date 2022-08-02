RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Announces GBX 18.50 Dividend

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCP opened at GBX 2,487.45 ($30.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,414.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,477.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. RIT Capital Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.84 ($27.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,787 ($34.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.88.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

