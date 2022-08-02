Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 101 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 295,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,695,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.36. 25,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day moving average of $497.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

