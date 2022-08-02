Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 97 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3,233.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.89. 8,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

