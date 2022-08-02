Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.55. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

