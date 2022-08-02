Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 769,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 349,794 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 466,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 5,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

