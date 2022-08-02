Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,752 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.