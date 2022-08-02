Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 51 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 10,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.