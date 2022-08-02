Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 51 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 10,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

