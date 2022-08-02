Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 979 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.