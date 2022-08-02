Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Rogers worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 9,988.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 88,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.40. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $178.43 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.