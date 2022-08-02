Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.92.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.69 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $434.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.