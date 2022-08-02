Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 376.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins Announces Dividend

ROL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

