Rosenblatt Securities Increases Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $17.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.22.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 22.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 273,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 108,544 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

