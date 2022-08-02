Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$16.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of CVE:ODV traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.12. 36,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.94.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

