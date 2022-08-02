Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,148. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

