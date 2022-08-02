Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.
Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CPT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,148. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21.
Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.