Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. 59,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Global Payments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 38,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

