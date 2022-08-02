Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

National Express Group Trading Up 2.3 %

LON NEX opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.10 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

About National Express Group

In related news, insider Chris Davies purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £30,750 ($37,679.21). In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £30,750 ($37,679.21). Also, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.82), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,830.29).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

