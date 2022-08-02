Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.
National Express Group Trading Up 2.3 %
LON NEX opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.10 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.
About National Express Group
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
