Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.50.

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

