Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.8 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF remained flat at $20.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.