Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

