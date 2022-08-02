Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.