Ryo Currency Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $635,073.29 and approximately $383.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,258.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.20 or 0.07137922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00160925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00253768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00684270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00583000 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005597 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,689,200 coins and its circulating supply is 39,571,887 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.