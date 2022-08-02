SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.46) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

SAF-Holland Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SFQ opened at €7.72 ($7.96) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.36. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.02 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of €13.80 ($14.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

