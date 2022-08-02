SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,049.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005108 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $2,049.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Coin Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,868,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,841,535 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
