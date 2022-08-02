SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,049.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005108 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $2,049.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,868,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,841,535 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.