Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195,515.00

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.83 or 0.00051458 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $246.54 million and $195,515.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

