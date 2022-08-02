Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($109.28) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($138.14) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

SAF opened at €106.92 ($110.23) on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($69.25) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($95.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of €97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.48.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.