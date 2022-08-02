Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,764,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,288,627 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $181.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

